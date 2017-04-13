Belichick on Brady: “It isn’t all about talent”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

The CNBC interview of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest coach of all time, included his assement of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

“Really special player to coach,” Belichick said of Tom Brady. “Tom works very hard. He is very smart, he’s trained hard, he’s worked hard on his throwing mechanics, he’s worked hard on his mental understanding of the game and process. He’s earned everything that he has achieved, but . . . he’s not a great natural athlete. He is a very smart, instinctive football player.”

And here’s the point that all incoming rookies should keep in mind: Your talent will only take you so far.

“It isn’t all about talent,” Belichick said. “It is about dependability, consistency and being able to improve. And again if you work hard and you are coachable and you understand what you need to do you can improve.”

Brady has never rested on his accomplishments. He has always pushed and pushed to get better, to do more, to achieve more.

Without that mindset, he wouldn’t have a chance to be playing into his 40s. There’s a chance that, without that work ethic, commitment, and humility, he’d already be done.