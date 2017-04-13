Belichick plays word association in CNBC interview

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

When it comes to the media, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is cautious to the point of reclusive. He recently unshunned the process for an interview with CNBC’s Suzy Welch.

The interview, which will be televised on Power Lunch (1:00 p.m. ET), included a game of word association with the man who now owns seven Super Bowl rings. Here’s the full list of nine words (and phrases), along with Belichick’s responses.

Welch: Football.

Belichick: More sport than business. But it is a business. That I respect the game for the game and the sport.

Welch: The media.

Belichick: It is how a team connects to its fans.

Welch: Winning.

Belichick: The goal. There’s no medals for trying. This isn’t like eighth grade where everybody gets a trophy. We are in a professional sport and it is competitive to win. That’s what we do.

Welch: Deflategate.

Belichick: Ridiculous.

Welch: Aaron Hernandez.

Belichick: Tragedy.

Welch: Heartbreaking.

Belichick: Yes. That would be another word.

Welch: Next year.

Belichick: Is this year.

Welch: Perfect day.

Belichick: Nantucket.

Welch: Last one. Legacy.

Belichick: For another day.

Welch: Don’t think about it?

Belichick: No. Right now, 2017. Trying to have a good team this year. There will be another day to talk about it.

Welch: Just another day at the office for you?

Belichick: No. I mean, look, I’m aware of it, but I can’t sit and think about it. Look, this year is going to be part of it. So, try to have a good year this year and you know, we will figure out the rest of it later.

While none of it is earth shattering, it underscores Belichick’s approach to football. It’s a one-year-at-a-time proposition, with no time for looking backward or looking forward because looking anywhere other than right in front of you will keep you from winning and it’s all about winning.