Bengals schedule a visit with speed king John Ross

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 13, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

John Ross captured everyone’s attention at the Scouting Combine, when he broke Chris Johnson’s 40-yard dash record.

Still, it’s hard to know how that will translate into actual interest two weeks from tonight.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ross has a late visit scheduled with the Bengals, owners of the No. 9 overall pick.

Ross put together an impressive career at the University of Washington beyond simply being fast, but past careers of combine speed kings won’t help his case.

But the idea of having a vertical threat opposite A.J. Green is intriguing, for an offense that lost a pair of starting receivers in free agency a year ago. They brought back Brandon LaFell, but have little behind him for Andy Dalton to throw to.