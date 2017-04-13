Colts sign top available free agent Jonathan Hankins

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has finally found his new team.

Hankins is signing a three-year deal with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports that it’s a three-year, $30 million contract with $14.5 million guaranteed. Hankins had reportedly been holding out for a $10 million a year average, and those numbers suggest he has received it, although it’s possible that the contract is structured in such a way that he’s not really going to see all $30 million.

Hankins has been an impressive young player with the Giants, and he was the top available player in our Free Agent Hot 100. With Hankins now signed, every free agent in the Top 50 is now off the market.