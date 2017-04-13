 Skip to content

Colts sign top available free agent Jonathan Hankins

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
Free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has finally found his new team.

Hankins is signing a three-year deal with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports that it’s a three-year, $30 million contract with $14.5 million guaranteed. Hankins had reportedly been holding out for a $10 million a year average, and those numbers suggest he has received it, although it’s possible that the contract is structured in such a way that he’s not really going to see all $30 million.

Hankins has been an impressive young player with the Giants, and he was the top available player in our Free Agent Hot 100. With Hankins now signed, every free agent in the Top 50 is now off the market.

6 Responses to “Colts sign top available free agent Jonathan Hankins”
  1. kferguson2002 says: Apr 13, 2017 1:47 PM

    We desperately needed a force in the middle. Good signing by Ballard

  2. irsaysneedle says: Apr 13, 2017 1:54 PM

    colts are well on their way to replacing cleveland as the most pathetic franchise in the league. way to go, jimmy

  3. 3beeps says: Apr 13, 2017 1:54 PM

    Let’s see how he does without Snacks Harrison around to do the heavy lifting.

  4. 12444uggg says: Apr 13, 2017 1:56 PM

    Not bad Chris. We may yet field a D in Indy that won’t cost us the season.

  5. terripet says: Apr 13, 2017 1:57 PM

    Beautiful great signing by Ballard

  6. learysdisciples says: Apr 13, 2017 1:58 PM

    How about an offensive lineman?

