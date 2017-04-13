Colts sign top available free agent Jonathan Hankins

Free agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has finally found his new team.
Hankins is signing a three-year deal with the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter reports that it’s a three-year, $30 million contract with $14.5 million guaranteed. Hankins had reportedly been holding out for a $10 million a year average, and those numbers suggest he has received it, although it’s possible that the contract is structured in such a way that he’s not really going to see all $30 million.
Hankins has been an impressive young player with the Giants, and he was the top available player in our Free Agent Hot 100. With Hankins now signed, every free agent in the Top 50 is now off the market.
We desperately needed a force in the middle. Good signing by Ballard
colts are well on their way to replacing cleveland as the most pathetic franchise in the league. way to go, jimmy
Let’s see how he does without Snacks Harrison around to do the heavy lifting.
Not bad Chris. We may yet field a D in Indy that won’t cost us the season.
Beautiful great signing by Ballard
How about an offensive lineman?