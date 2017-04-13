Dalvin Cook, Taco Charlton visit Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The Buccaneers continued looking at running back prospects on Wednesday when running back Dalvin Cook came to the team’s facility for a visit.

According to multiple reports, Cook joined a list of running backs to visit the Bucs that includes Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon and Texas’ D’Onta Freeman. The Florida State back has drawn plenty of interest around the league as well, including visits with the Eagles, Browns and Bengals over the course of the pre-draft process.

The Buccaneers’ search for a back is playing out against a backdrop of uncertainty about Doug Martin’s future with the team. His suspension at the end of last season voided the remaining guaranteed money on the contract he signed after a strong 2015 season and before averaging 2.9 yards per carry in a disappointing 2016 campaign.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team also had Michigan pass rusher Taco Charlton in for a visit. They’ve also met with Tennessee’s Derek Barnett recently and bolstering the pass rush could be seen as a bigger first-round priority given the depth of the running back class this year.