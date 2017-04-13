David Quessenberry finishes chemo with a flourish

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT

Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry’s football career was put on hold when he was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014 and remains that way, but he reached a significant milestone in his battle with the disease this week.

Quessenberry received his final round of chemotherapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and celebrated the moment by sharing a video of the moment. In the video, Quessenberry is in front of a bell affixed with a plaque inviting those who have finished their chemo to “ring this bell to tell the world you are on your way to being well.”

Quessenberry appears to be well on his way. He rings the bell a couple of times before it falls off the wall, leading Quessenberry to write that “this bell just like cancer never stood a chance” on his Instagram post.

Quessenberry, a 2013 sixth-round pick, spent last season on the non-football illness list and remains on the team’s roster. It’s not known if he will try to resume playing, but we wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next and hope he has the health to do it for a very long time.