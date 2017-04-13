Giants claim new Eli Manning email “taken out of context”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

The Giants recently opted not to comment on the pending litigation regarding allegations of fraudulent memorabilia sales. After Thursday’s release of an email that has been characterized as a smoking gun regarding quarterback Eli Manning’s knowledge of and involvement in such a scheme, the Giants are commenting.

“The email, taken out of context, was shared with the media by an unscrupulous memorabilia dealer and his counsel who for years has been seeking to leverage a big payday,” said Karren Kessler, spokesperson for the law firm of McCarter & English, which represents the Giants. “The email predates any litigation, and there was no legal obligation to store it on the Giants server. Eli Manning is well known for his integrity and this is just the latest misguided attempt to defame his character.”

The reference to the email predating the litigation relates to the contention that the email authored by Manning was deleted, with the implication being that the email was deliberately erased to hide its contents. Lawyers for the persons who have sued the Giants contend that Manning sent an email requesting “helmets that can pass as game used,” arguing that this is proof of an effort to sell items that were never actually used in a game.