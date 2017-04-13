Jay Cutler still considering retiring

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 4:49 AM EDT

Two months ago, former Bears and Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler was said to be considering retiring, and that’s still the case.

Cutler is still deciding whether he wants to play or call it quits, according to ESPN.

If Cutler does want to play he’ll find a job somewhere, but it won’t be a job that pays him anything close to the $18 million a year he averaged over the last three years on the contract he signed with the Bears in 2014. More likely a team would offer Cutler a few million dollars, with the chance to earn more with incentives.

That might not be enough for Cutler, who is financially comfortable after making more than $100 million in his career. We may have seen Cutler play for the last time.