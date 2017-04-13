Jets have Mitchell Trubisky in on Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

Way back in December, the Jets were reported to have interest in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky if Trubisky entered the draft.

Trubisky did leave North Carolina and the Jets have checked off all the boxes during the pre-draft process to ensure they have all the information they need about him. They went to his pro day and had a private workout with him ahead of Thursday’s visit to the team’s facility in New Jersey.

The visit, which was reported by multiple outlets, comes as the Jets are winding down a pre-draft season that’s seen plenty of time spent with quarterbacks. Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes was in for a visit on Wednesday and the team has worked out Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer as part of their due diligence.

Some of those players will be under consideration for the sixth overall selection. Ole Miss wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow won’t go that high, but Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that he’ll also be in for a visit on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Stringfellow visited the Raiders on Wednesday and is also due to meet with the Rams, Titans, Chargers and Seahawks.

Stringfellow was not at the Scouting Combine because of a past guilty plea on an assault charge so teams didn’t have a chance to interview him in Indianapolis. He profiles as a late-round pick in this year’s draft.