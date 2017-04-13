John Lynch: Tramaine Brock’s release doesn’t mean Joe Mixon’s off board.

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

After the 49ers released cornerback Tramaine Brock in the wake of a domestic violence arrest last week, coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team wasn’t sending a message of absolute zero tolerance for players who find themselves in trouble for similar reasons.

Shanahan said that each situation will be treated on its own merits, something that General Manager John Lynch also said on Wednesday. Lynch rejected the idea “that we didn’t think highly of” Brock, who he said was in line to be a starter, and that it was “not easy” to make the decision to part ways with the corner.

Lynch said he hoped there wouldn’t be too many other instances where they’d have to make such a decision, but that they would handle them as “a unique and different situation” each time. He also wouldn’t say what decision the team has made regarding putting Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon on their draft board in light of his 2014 suspension for punching a woman in the face.

“I think in terms of our board, we’ve made an effort to be as transparent as possible, but just one thing that I believe is that we’re not going to share some specifics of our board, who’s on it, who’s off it,” Lynch said, via CSNBayArea.com. “So I think that applies to that young man, as well.”

Mixon was eligible to attend the team’s pro day for local players because he attended high school nearby, but Lynch said he didn’t know if Mixon was asked to take part.