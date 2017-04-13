Joshua Dobbs says learning from Peyton Manning made him better

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT

As former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs heads into the NFL draft, he’s crediting another former Tennessee quarterback for helping him get ready.

Dobbs said on PFT Live that he picked Peyton Manning’s brain many times over the last four years and learned a great deal about preparing for games, something he thinks will give him an edge in the NFL.

“The best advice, easily, I’ve ever gotten from Peyton Manning is the importance of preparation,” Dobbs said. “He just talks about his preparation each and every week, his pre-snap process, his communication at the quarterback position and how important those three areas were. And then to go on the field with him and see the importance of each and every rep. Every rep is important and he’s trying to maximize that rep and make it a game rep. So to see how important your preparation is and seeing how important each rep is that’s definitely made me a better quarterback in my college career and that’s something I’ve learned and will take to the next level.”

One-on-one coaching from Manning is a real perk for a quarterback at Tennessee, a perk that quarterbacks at other colleges don’t get. Dobbs isn’t going to let that go to waste.