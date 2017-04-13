LeSean McCoy at Bills workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

When the Bills kicked off their offseason workout program on April 3, running back LeSean McCoy was a notable absence from the voluntary sessions.

Neither coach Sean McDermott nor anyone else from the team elaborated on why McCoy wasn’t in attendance, but a source told PFT that unhappiness with his contract wasn’t the cause. McDermott did say he was “encouraged” by conversations with McCoy and whatever was behind the absence appears to be moot at this point.

The Bills posted pictures from the workouts on their website and Twitter account, including one showing McCoy and quarterback Tyrod Taylor with the caption “5+25 Together again.”

McCoy is coming off a strong season — 1,267 yards on 234 carries and 50 catches out of the backfield — and should remain a focal point of the Buffalo offense despite the change in offensive coordinators to Rick Dennison this season.