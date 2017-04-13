Lions president: Regular-season schedule coming next Thursday

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT

The draft comes in two weeks exactly. According to Lions president Rod Wood, the release of the 2017 regular-season schedule is coming in one week exactly.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Wood said Thursday at the unveiling of the team’s new uniform that the team’s new schedule (along with everyone else’s) comes next Thursday.

The who and the where of the 256 games already is know. But the when drives plenty of interest as fans await information as to a wide variety of details, from the high-profile games to the configuration of byes to the placement of the short-week obligation that each team receives once per year.