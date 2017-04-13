Lions to unveil new uniforms on Thursday night

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

With the draft two weeks away, the Lions will reveal the jersey that their new draft picks will soon be holding up for cameras.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the team will unveil the new uniforms for 5,000 season ticket holders at Ford Field on Thursday night. Michigan resident Mike Tirico of NBC narrated a portion of a video that will be played in the venue.

It’s the latest Nikefication of the NFL, but this iteration of the team’s uniform apparently will harken back to prior versions of the outfit, with the black lines removed and the focus returning to Honolulu blue and silver.