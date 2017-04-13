 Skip to content

Lions to unveil new uniforms on Thursday night

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT
With the draft two weeks away, the Lions will reveal the jersey that their new draft picks will soon be holding up for cameras.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the team will unveil the new uniforms for 5,000 season ticket holders at Ford Field on Thursday night. Michigan resident Mike Tirico of NBC narrated a portion of a video that will be played in the venue.

It’s the latest Nikefication of the NFL, but this iteration of the team’s uniform apparently will harken back to prior versions of the outfit, with the black lines removed and the focus returning to Honolulu blue and silver.

3 Responses to “Lions to unveil new uniforms on Thursday night”
  1. waynefontesismyfather says: Apr 13, 2017 4:31 PM

    We’re winning the offseason!

  2. nflfollower says: Apr 13, 2017 4:33 PM

    The color black never belonged in the lions uniforms. This is a great move.

  3. ajgreenhof says: Apr 13, 2017 4:49 PM

    Bring back the old logo!

