Lions unveil new uniforms

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

The Lions are getting a new look.

At a ceremony in Detroit tonight, the Lions have unveiled new uniforms, with four jersey options: Blue for home games, white for away games, a silver “Color Rush” jersey and a throwback jersey similar to the jerseys the Lions wore in the 1930s.

The Lions will wear blue pants on the road and silver pants at home, with silver pants the same color as the silver jerseys on “Color Rush” games.

Lions President Rod Wood has been saying for months that the team would give itself a fresh new look, and had been working closely with Nike on the new designs.