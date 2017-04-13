 Skip to content

Lions unveil new uniforms

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

The Lions are getting a new look.

At a ceremony in Detroit tonight, the Lions have unveiled new uniforms, with four jersey options: Blue for home games, white for away games, a silver “Color Rush” jersey and a throwback jersey similar to the jerseys the Lions wore in the 1930s.

The Lions will wear blue pants on the road and silver pants at home, with silver pants the same color as the silver jerseys on “Color Rush” games.

Lions President Rod Wood has been saying for months that the team would give itself a fresh new look, and had been working closely with Nike on the new designs.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Rumor Mill
10 Responses to “Lions unveil new uniforms”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Apr 13, 2017 8:58 PM

    Most “Color Rush” uniforms are an abomination, but I like the silver and I’m not even a Lions fan.

  2. bencoates57 says: Apr 13, 2017 8:58 PM

    With a name like the Lions and unis like that., don’t blame me if I confuse them a middle school team

  3. Matt from San Diego says: Apr 13, 2017 9:04 PM

    Those are actually pretty sweet

  4. tyrobjenkins says: Apr 13, 2017 9:06 PM

    Serious improvement. The blue pants are awesome.

  5. laxnhockey says: Apr 13, 2017 9:07 PM

    New units, same old Lionesses

  6. terryleather says: Apr 13, 2017 9:11 PM

    The seamless design to the front is really sharp. But how can they boast that they’re so much lighter than the old design? Doesn’t that give the Lions an unfair advantage? Like when the Yankees wore cotton uniforms.

  7. qbarrel says: Apr 13, 2017 9:16 PM

    The ’30s throwback uni is sweet. By far the best of the group. Nike could have stopped here and I would have been happy.

    I do like the new Blue/Silver uni quite a bit – but the team name on the sleeve is amateurish looking. The memorial logo on the opposite sleeve is way too big. The nouveau number font is meh, but I like how the numbers have just silver borders now and the black is gone.

    Something doesn’t look quite right about the white jersey / blue pant combo. Reminds me of a college team (U.Buffalo maybe?).

    Not crazy about the gray, but in the grand spectrum of Color Rush fails, this isn’t the worst I’ve seen.

  8. BIGGSHAUN says: Apr 13, 2017 9:17 PM

    Mediocrity Blue and Substandard Silver! Perfect!

  9. walker1191 says: Apr 13, 2017 9:22 PM

    Lions wordmark on the sleeve is a needless gimmick that looks cheap.

  10. xenova1 says: Apr 13, 2017 9:24 PM

    Silver jerseys with silver pants? That will win them some games. The blue should be more prominent as it is a cool shade of blue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!