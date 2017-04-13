Lions unveil new uniforms

The Lions are getting a new look.
At a ceremony in Detroit tonight, the Lions have unveiled new uniforms, with four jersey options: Blue for home games, white for away games, a silver “Color Rush” jersey and a throwback jersey similar to the jerseys the Lions wore in the 1930s.
The Lions will wear blue pants on the road and silver pants at home, with silver pants the same color as the silver jerseys on “Color Rush” games.
Lions President Rod Wood has been saying for months that the team would give itself a fresh new look, and had been working closely with Nike on the new designs.
Most “Color Rush” uniforms are an abomination, but I like the silver and I’m not even a Lions fan.
With a name like the Lions and unis like that., don’t blame me if I confuse them a middle school team
Those are actually pretty sweet
Serious improvement. The blue pants are awesome.
New units, same old Lionesses
The seamless design to the front is really sharp. But how can they boast that they’re so much lighter than the old design? Doesn’t that give the Lions an unfair advantage? Like when the Yankees wore cotton uniforms.
The ’30s throwback uni is sweet. By far the best of the group. Nike could have stopped here and I would have been happy.
I do like the new Blue/Silver uni quite a bit – but the team name on the sleeve is amateurish looking. The memorial logo on the opposite sleeve is way too big. The nouveau number font is meh, but I like how the numbers have just silver borders now and the black is gone.
Something doesn’t look quite right about the white jersey / blue pant combo. Reminds me of a college team (U.Buffalo maybe?).
Not crazy about the gray, but in the grand spectrum of Color Rush fails, this isn’t the worst I’ve seen.
Mediocrity Blue and Substandard Silver! Perfect!
Lions wordmark on the sleeve is a needless gimmick that looks cheap.
Silver jerseys with silver pants? That will win them some games. The blue should be more prominent as it is a cool shade of blue.