Marcus Williams, Wesley Johnson sign RFA tenders with Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

Restricted free agents have until April 21 to sign offer sheets with new teams, but the Jets won’t have to worry about trying to match deals for a couple of their players.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that cornerback Marcus Williams has signed his tender offer with the team. That comes a day after Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported center Wesley Johnson did the same. Both players were tendered at the second-round level, which sets them up to make $2.746 million in 2017.

Johnson took over as the starter after Nick Mangold was injured last season and Mangold’s departure leaves him in the top spot on the depth chart headed into this season.

Williams has played 34 games with the Jets over the last three seasons and has intercepted nine passes over that span. He’s also seen some time at safety, but has been more effective at corner. The Jets are likely to add to their corner group in the draft and the results of any future moves will likely determine what kind of role Williams has in the secondary moving forward.