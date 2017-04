Marshawn Lynch hasn’t sent unretirement letter yet

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

In response to a report from ESPN that running back Marshawn Lynh has “begun [the] NFL reinstatement process,” PFT asked the league what the “reinstatement process” is for a guy on the reserve/retired list.

Via league spokesman Brian McCarthy, Lynch needs only to send a letter to the Commissioner expressing an intent to return.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Lynch has not yet sent that letter. So if that’s the only step needed to begin┬áthe “reinstatement process,” it’s unclear what Lynch has done to begin the reinstatement process.