Marshawn Lynch hasn’t sent unretirement letter yet

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

In response to a report from ESPN that running back Marshawn Lynh has “begun [the] NFL reinstatement process,” PFT asked the league what the “reinstatement process” is for a guy on the reserve/retired list.

Via league spokesman Brian McCarthy, Lynch needs only to send a letter to the Commissioner expressing an intent to return.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Lynch has not yet sent that letter. So if that’s the only step needed to begin the “reinstatement process,” it’s unclear what Lynch has done to begin the reinstatement process.