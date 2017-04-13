Martellus Bennett “talks often” with Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley never developed much of a relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their years together in Green Bay. New Packers tight end Martellus Bennett already is off to a great start with Rodgers.

“We talk often,” Bennett said Thursday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m excited about playing with him. We’ve known each other for a while. I’m excited about working with him and learning his quarterback language and showing him what type of player I am. I think I’m a lot better player than they think I am.”

It’s unclear who the “they” are. Packers coach Mike McCarthy recently said Bennett could “potentially be” the best tight end in the league.

He definitely is one of the funniest players at any position, offering this explanation regarding the transition from Tom Brady in New England to Rogers in Green Bay: “That’s like leaving J. Lo and going to Halle Berry.”

Who would Jay Cutler be in that analogy?