NFL announces 22 players scheduled to attend draft

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard have made other plans for April 27, but there will still be plenty of players on hand for this year’s NFL Draft.

The league announced the list of 22 players who will be attending the event in Philadelphia later this month. It includes three of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class — North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer — as well as Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, who is a popular mock draft pick to land with the 49ers with the second overall selection.

Ohio State cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore will be there, but safety Malik Hooker won’t join his Buckeye teammates on the big night. LSU will have three players in attendance with cornerback Tre’Davious White joining safety Jamal Adams and running back Leonard Fournette. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and tackle Cam Robinson will be repping the Alabama Crimson Tide while Washington also has two attendees in cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver John Ross.

Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett, Utah tackle Garrett Bolles, Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, Michigan State defensive tackle Malik McDowell, UCLA linebacker Takkarist McKinley, Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Temple linebacker Haason Reddick round out the group.