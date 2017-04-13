No deal anticipated for Adrian Peterson before draft

After the Vikings decided they didn’t want Adrian Peterson at his previous price tag, there have been moments of interest from others, but mostly the publicity was self-generated.
And now, it seems he’s going to have to wait at least two more weeks.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Peterson is not expected to sign with anyone before the 2017 NFL Draft. He threw in a “barring a dramatic shift,” which is apparently the late free agency version of ”
Really, there’s no reason for a team to be in a hurry. The Marshawn Lynch-to-Oakland dance seems to be nearing its anticipated conclusion, and teams in the market for a running back can decide among Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, and others. And if they’re just looking for a talented one with baggage, they can draft Joe Mixon.
The Patriots and Saints have brought Peterson in for a look, and other teams such as the Giants have kept his name on their lips. But apparently no one is ready to do anything soon.
Since he didn’t get in on the first wave of FA the best thing for him personally is to wait until later. This way he wont sign on the cheap to some place who drafts a stud RB. Also he might be best served to wait for a camp injury to make a team more desperate. The downside obviously is budgets are largely allocated by now.
I agree. He’ll be on a roster week 4, but probably not week 1.
He wouldn’t be signed until a team suffers a major injury at RB and is looking for a cheap replacement. Peterson was counting on the Vikings paying him $18M and shockingly, it turns out that even the Vikings aren’t that stupid.
