No deal anticipated for Adrian Peterson before draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 13, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

After the Vikings decided they didn’t want Adrian Peterson at his previous price tag, there have been moments of interest from others, but mostly the publicity was self-generated.

And now, it seems he’s going to have to wait at least two more weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Peterson is not expected to sign with anyone before the 2017 NFL Draft. He threw in a “barring a dramatic shift,” which is apparently the late free agency version of ”

Really, there’s no reason for a team to be in a hurry. The Marshawn Lynch-to-Oakland dance seems to be nearing its anticipated conclusion, and teams in the market for a running back can decide among Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, and others. And if they’re just looking for a talented one with baggage, they can draft Joe Mixon.

The Patriots and Saints have brought Peterson in for a look, and other teams such as the Giants have kept his name on their lips. But apparently no one is ready to do anything soon.