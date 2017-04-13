Obama praises Dan Rooney as a model citizen and good man

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement praising Dan Rooney today, hours after the team announced that its chairman had died at the age of 84.

“Dan Rooney was a great friend of mine, but more importantly, he was a great friend to the people of Pittsburgh, a model citizen, and someone who represented the United States with dignity and grace on the world stage,” Obama said. “I knew he’d do a wonderful job when I named him as our United States Ambassador to Ireland, but naturally, he surpassed my high expectations, and I know the people of Ireland think fondly of him today. And I know the people of Pittsburgh, who loved him not only for the Super Bowl championships he brought as the owner of the Steelers, but for his generosity of spirit, mourn his passing today. Michelle and I offer our condolences to the Rooney family, some of the most gracious and thoughtful people we know — even as we celebrate the life of Dan Rooney: a championship-caliber good man.”

Rooney was a supporter of Obama’s during the 2008 presidential campaign, and served under Obama as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland for three years.