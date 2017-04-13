 Skip to content

Patriots had Damien Williams in for a visit

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT
Mike Gillislee isn’t the only restricted free agent running back who has paid the Patriots a visit.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Damien Williams has also been in New England. Williams and Gillislee were once teammates with the Dolphins and Williams remained in Miami after Gillislee moved on to Buffalo.

Williams has run 87 times for 296 yards and caught 65 passes for 578 yards over 47 games for the Dolphins over the last three seasons. He has also played a significant role on special teams over the course of his career.

Like Gillislee, Williams was tendered at the original round level. Williams was undrafted, however, and wouldn’t cost the Patriots a draft pick in compensation if he signed and the Dolphins opted not to match. They would have to send a fifth-round pick to Buffalo if they added Gillislee.

