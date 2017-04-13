Paxton Lynch: I focused on myself through Tony Romo talk

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

The Broncos have the same two quarterbacks at the top of their depth chart as they did when the 2016 season ended, but there was a fair amount of talk about Tony Romo coming to Denver before Romo took a job with CBS.

During a media session on Thursday, Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch was asked about hearing the Romo speculation during the offseason. Lynch spent time working with a private coach in Florida before the start of the team’s program and said that was a bigger focus for him.

“I saw it, but was focused on myself,” Lynch said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “Whoever was going to be here, I knew that’s who I would have to compete against.”

Lynch said the transition to the NFL as a rookie was “pretty difficult” because of how different it was than what he’d done at Memphis, but that having a year under his belt has made him more comfortable despite the change in coaches. Lynch added that he’s excited about offensive coordinator Mike McCoy making more use of the shotgun, although he’ll still have to beat out Trevor Siemian to be the one lining up in it.