Ravens don’t want a bye after London trip

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

The full NFL schedule for the 2017 season hasn’t been released yet, but we do know that the Ravens and Jaguars will be playing in London on September 24.

That game will come during the third week of the season and the Ravens hope to be playing a game during the fourth week of the season as well. Team president Dick Cass said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, that the team has asked the league to give them a bye week later in the season.

Most teams that have played games in London have received a bye the next week as a result of the extra travel stresses that come with playing in the United Kingdom. The Colts became the first exception to that rule last year when they asked for a later bye after playing the Jaguars in Week Four and the league granted the request by giving them Week 10 off instead.

Week Four is the first week that any team can receive a bye and we should know the teams that will be resting that weekend soon.