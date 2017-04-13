Report: Garry Gilliam visits 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

There’s a little over a week left for teams to sign restricted free agents from other clubs to offer sheets and we’ve seen a flurry of activity involving those players this week.

Most has come from New England as the Patriots have met with a few restricted free agents, but they have some company in Santa Clara.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers had Seahawks tackle Garry Gilliam in for a visit on Thursday. Gilliam was tendered at the lowest level, so there would be no draft pick compensation headed to Seattle if he signed an offer sheet they chose not to match.

Gilliam has started 29 games for the Seahawks at right tackle over the last two seasons as part of an offensive line that has been notable for struggling more often than not. Gilliam wasn’t an exception to that, but the 49ers may have seen something they liked during matchups with Seattle the last couple of years.