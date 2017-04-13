Report: Mike Gillislee visited Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 6:46 AM EDT

The Patriots added a wide receiver last offseason when they signed Chris Hogan to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent that the Bills chose not to match.

Hogan worked out well in the New England offense and now the team has reportedly taken a meeting with another restricted free agent from Buffalo. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that running back Mike Gillislee recently visited with the Patriots.

Gillislee was tendered at the original round level, which means that the Patriots would send the Bills a fifth-round pick in the event they signed him and the Bills again chose not to match the deal.

Gillislee ran 101 times for 577 yards and eight touchdowns last year. The Patriots have already signed Rex Burkhead for their backfield and recently met with Adrian Peterson while LeGarrette Blount remains unsigned despite reported interest in a return on both sides.

The Patriots are also waiting to see how things play out with a restricted free agent of their own as cornerback Malcolm Butler’s flirtations with the Saints haven’t resulted in an offer sheet to this point. Restricted free agents can sign with other teams through April 21.