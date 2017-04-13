Report: Patriots met with Kerry Wynn

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

The Patriots’ interest in meeting restricted free agents appears to have extended beyond running backs.

There were reports Thursday that the team has met with Bills running back Mike Gillislee and Dolphins running back Damien Williams and now Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that they also met with Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn.

Wynn was tendered at the original round level, which sets him up to make $1.797 million if he signs with the Giants and, because he was undrafted entering the league, wouldn’t result in draft pick compensation should the Patriots (or anyone else) execute a successful offer sheet.

Wynn has appeared in 34 games for the Giants over the last three seasons and saw his most playing time in 2015 when he played about half the defensive snaps while starting seven times. He’s been more of a run stopper than pass rusher throughout his run with the Giants and has 82 tackles, two sacks and an interception over the course of his career.