Report: Seahawks are expected to trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders

Regardless of whether running back Marshawn Lynch has or hasn’t commenced the process of returning to the NFL, when he does he’s expected to land with the Raiders. And although the Seahawks by all appearances don’t want him back, they apparently will be trading him to Oakland.
Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Seahawks and Raiders are expected to work out a trade. The deal would be contingent on the Raiders and Lynch working out a new contract.
Under the contract that went into mothballs when the Seahawks placed Lynch on the reserve/retired list, Lynch was due to make $9 million in base salary. What he wants from Oakland isn’t known.
Here’s what is known: If Lynch really wanted to stir things up (and ultimately leave Seattle unfettered), all he needs to do is show up, drop $9 million in cap charges onto a payroll that barely has that much space available, and wait for the team to make the next move.
Coach Pete Carroll suggested last month in a visit with PFT Live that the Seahawks would “consider everything” if Lynch wants to play again. The truth may be (is) that they’ve moved on, and that they may not be (aren’t) interested in continuing the relationship, especially at $9 million. So, eventually, he’d be cut.
Why accept a trade at all, given this reality? Lynch should just show up like Brett Favre did in 2008, and force the Seahawks to pay him $9 million to play for them or to simply move on before it all becomes a major distraction.
Last week, G.M. John Schneider predicted that things will go smoothly. If the Raiders hope to get Lynch without compensation, and if Lynch hopes to go to a team that has its full complement of draft picks, it would be very easy to do this in a not smooth manner.
Born April 22, 1986 Oakland CA
I can’t help but to think this is all just a ploy to get the abandoned fans to buy tickets from a franchise that is abandoning them.
SideShowAct Mode.
He’d be better off in New England but this is a coup for a Raiders group that is in desperate need of some hometown equity
A conditional 7th at best.
I hope this is false, I don’t want this guy associated with the Raiders.
Since Seattle has trade bait with Lynch, and needs O’line dudes…this is what could happen…. This wont be a shotgun wedding for Lynch to the Raiders…more like ‘arranged’ …..I still maintain pick flush Browns will be involved here. Not to get Lynch, but a player on ANOTHER team the Browns want, and another team that wants to move up and (the Browns) will use their picks (a high pick) for that…and this will then turn into a 3 or 4-way route for Lynch to the Raiders…..and the Hawks free up cap space and get one if not two Seasoned linemen
Lynch and Sherman will be gone. Lacy is terrible. The front line is atrocious. Who knows about Thomas. Graham and Chancellor are gone after next year. Hope you enjoyed your fluke run, Seattle, because the window is closed. Couldn’t have happened to a more classier franchise. #trash
Reggie McKenzie and John Schneider are buddies who shared an office together in Green Bay. They likely would want to maintain a good professional relationship and won’t go nuclear.
7th rounder only too many holes in the D to waste picks!!!
Nooooooo! I hate that the Broncos will have to face this guy twice a year. I hope he no longer has anything left in the tank.
As a Raider fan, I don’t want them to trade at all. I don’t really think they have to trade for Lynch. Given the Seahawks cap situation, they’d be forced to release him, and the Raiders could sign him without any compensation.
The leverage SEA has is Lynch’s paid bonus money, which they would seek to recoup if Lynch wanted to be difficult about the transition to the Raiders. For the benefit of all involved, it is wise to facilitate an easy transition. E.g., the Raiders give up a 5th to 7th for him in exchange for a lot of peace all the way around.
Seahawks have no leverage here. They should just let Lynch, who along with that defense carried that team to a SB win, walk out the door. Take the kick in the man region and move on.
Yes it would be easy to force his way onto the free market. It would also be a pretty dirtball thing to do. I don’t see Lynch going this route. The Seahawks were good to him, and despite his other issues he seems like the kind of guy to appreciate that sort of thing.
Maybe he doesn’t want to “stir things up” because:
1 – He really wants to play for his hometown team and doesn’t want a dumb conflict to harm that.
2 – He’s been “asked” by the Raiders to “stay out of the process” because the GM’s in the situation are close and can work out a situation that is beneficial to both.
3 – If he does, the Seahawks can ask him to write them a check for pro-rated signing bonus amount and trade him somewhere else.
Lynch knew what he was doing this whole time… He knew Seattle didn’t want him back for 2016, so instead of risking the chance of hitting the open market(Which was not paying well for the position) and playing for a team he might not care for, he sat out 2016 rested and relaxed. Now the Seahawks are still on the hook for 9mil, the team he wants to play for needs a rb and he is rested and healthy as he can be. I never believed his ‘Retirement’ was real to begin with.
The Lame Duck Las Vegas Raiders will do all the PR moves they can to put lapdog fans in Oakland seats. Why not give out balloons and have a Raiders marathon in Las Vegas..like Carson City Chargers had in La-La-Land? I recall, the last “rally” the Raiders had in Las Vegas………50 people showed up. Wow, has Davis kept that quiet. Another pathetic re-location.
I think if they just cut him, they might have a cap penalty or some kind of dead money. Why would Seattle accept anything where it hurt their team to allow him to play. The trade is probably going to be minimal like swapping picks in late rounds. This way they have no money on their books and everyone gets what they want and Seattle will get a few peanuts.
Couldn’t the commissioner simply give Seattle an exemption for Lynch’s contract? It’s not as though the league can be happy to have the help getting the upper hand.
That assumes Lynch is smart enough to realize this–he isn’t. Hopefully his agents are doing his job and have pointed this out to him and been able to explain it. Maybe they can draw him a picture in crayon that he might be able to comprehend.
I don’t know how you can see what you’re typing through all the smoke in your dumpster fire that will continue burning for years to come.
Happy 4th place!
Kinda hope this doesn’t go through. This draft class is loaded at RB’s. If the Raiders sign Lynch, they probably won’t draft any backs. I’d much rather have a young buck.
They own the AFC West already, their only competition is the Chiefs. If they can provide competition to the stupid cheating Patriots then I am all for it.
I’m a raider fan and I’m not really onboard with this move. I think Lynch was a really good running back, but he has been out of the game a year and is 30. I think D’Onta Forman is sort of a sleeper RB in this year’s draft. I would like to see us maybe trade down (if possible), select Adoree Jackson (CB USC) and D’Onta Foreman. I’ll trust the staff though.
RAIDERS need some DEFENSIVE help!!! RBs are a dime a dozen… (Lynch WAS a stud though, not sure now…)
Are the Raiders excited to overpay Lynch while they need to pay Carr 18 mil per and Mack around 15-16 mil per right now?
He’d have to pay back $2.5 million in bonus money if he did that.
niners816 says:
Apr 13, 2017 11:33 AM
And yet, even if all of that were true, and none of it is, the Seahawks would still win 10 more games than the 49ers.
Seahawks have all the leverage here, it’s just that John Schneider’s not the type to abuse his position in such a way…unless pushed to that point.
I expect the trade will involve a conditional 2018 pick with the compensation ranging from nothing (if Lynch doesn’t play a down) to one pick between rounds 5-7. Raiders get to ensure Lynch signs with them and Seattle gets something. Makes sense for all sides.
Makes you wonder if Adrian Peterson is really done.
I don’t think anyone even a year ago would have taken Lynch over AP
If the Raiders can upgrade their D through the draft, look out! Oakland is becoming a very formidable team. 12-4 (prolly should have been 13-3 had Carr not been out in the last game) in the toughest division in football does not suck. Welcome back Raiders, it’s about time! Rolling you for lunch money got boring after 14 years.
Lynch cares about Lynch (as he should) but the Raiders org is smart and know that putting the Hawks in a bad spot like the Vikes did with Hutchinson will just lead to bad blood and changes in how contracts/retirements are done in the NFL. Being a good neighbor benefits them tremendously.
Good. I knew he wasn’t going to the Pats and I would have puked if I’d seen him in a Pats uni.
Not reported and only noted by a couple people….Seattle has leverage due to signing bonus money paid to Lynch (over $5M). They could demand Lynch pay that back…or renegotiate his contract.
Also, Niners816, you sound mad bro…..been beatdown too much by the Hawks?
Lynch is not going to be a dirt bag and screw over the Hawks. Seahawk GM John Schneider and Reggie McKenzie have a good working relationship. Schneider is also tight with Doug Hendrickson, Marshawn’s agent. This isn’t about one transaction but rather maintaining relationships for all future transactions. Marshawn stands to lose plenty in Beast Mode brand sales and prepaid bonus if he behaves unprofessionally. He won’t.
When the trade compensation and salary are settled, Marshawn will file the paperwork and the thing will get done.
Where did all these 9er fans chiming in come from? I figured they’d all jumped ship to the seapigeons by now.
Lynch recognized the sinking bandwagon years ago and had to quit to get off.
I’d still draft a big RB even if ML lands in Oak.
And as a former PSL holder for 10 years in Oak, I dont give a damn about the local fans whining…team is moving. You are either a fan or pure fairweather. Go support Tammy Lady the cheater.
It doesn’t matter if they get Lynch. The Raiders don’t have a chance against the Pats. Don’t kid yourself. Carr is an average QB, leaning to above average. Del Rio is an average coach. The Pats are the golden standard starting with the GOAT QB and coach. Maybe in a few years the Raiders will have a chance. For now, focus on moving that dumpster fire franchise out of that cesspool city.
I’d rather them trade for Sherman than old balls ML.
I don’t know what is in the water in Seattle, but please pass some this way. All Lynch has to do is un-retire….The Seahawks would have to clear 9 million in space for him on the books. Seattle already deferred his signing bonus back in 2016, and he would not have to pay anything back…..Love the past couple of years of speculation, and the first rd picks in trade compensation, yadda yadda yadda…
reality > delusional
Can he actually read and write so we can sign a contract with the Vegas Raiders?
Seahawks pwn the rights to Lynch. He can’t just sign with any team he wants to.
I’m not sure if this post will get accepted by the censors but I’m not at all enthusiastic about this trade. Paying a lot of $$$ to a rusty RB on the wrong side of 30 doesn’t make a lot of sense considering that the Raiders will need to allocate a lot of salary cap space to locking up their young stars like Carr, Mack & Gabe Jackson.
All these butthurt Raider fans saying Marshawn is worth a 7th round pick. Get out of here. He’s worth at least a 4th rounder or a solid offensive lineman. Seahawks will get something out of this deal whether you like it or not so DEAL WITH IT.
Interesting! Lynch wanted to play for hometown Raiders, who are now the Lost Wages Raiders.
well it turns out Lynch does not have to submit any un-retire paperwork with the NFL. Raiders since they have the seahawks permission can simply sign him to a new contract, and send the seahawks compensation which looks like will be a late rd conditional draft pick in 2018.
Fans in LA/SD, KC and DEN just started crying.
Trade for rookie QB Connor Cook, and a high draft pick.
Carr is an average QB, leaning to above average.
Don’t kid yourself, Belichick would trade Brady tomorrow for Carr. It’s the Patriot way, year too early is better than a year too late…
That tread is looking low on the tires