Steelers cornerback not arrested for gun at airport

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 13, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Senquez Golson must have caught a TSA agent in a better mood than Louis Murphy did.

According to a report from TMZ, the Steelers cornerback was detained briefly but not arrested when security stopped him in an Alabama airport and found a handgun and 23 bullets in his carry-on bag.

But police in Mobile offered to keep the gun and let him retrieve it when he returned to Alabama.

Golson, the Steelers second-round pick in 2015, hasn’t played in an NFL game yet because of shoulder and foot injuries.

And it’s unclear why his treatment was different than Murphy, who was arrested in Tampa yesterday when a concealed weapon was discovered at a security checkpoint.