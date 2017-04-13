Takkarist McKinley has a busy travel schedule

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 13, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley would have been in demand this time of year anyway, since he’s one of the top pass-rushers available in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But teams are going to want to gather as much information on his current condition as possible, considering his recent shoulder surgery.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, McKinley had visits with the Cowboys, Falcons, Saints, and Panthers this week, and has four more visits scheduled next week.

McKinley had surgery right after the combine, after playing with a shoulder injury the past two seasons. He still played very well, and had 10 sacks last year.

The expectation was that his recovery would be in the four- to six-month range, which would put the start of training camp and the regular season in question.