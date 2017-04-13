Texans release Tony Bergstrom

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

The Texans will clear some space on both their roster and salary cap by releasing an offensive lineman on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the Texans will release interior lineman Tony Bergstrom. Bergstrom signed a two-year deal with the team last year and his departure will give them back $2.875 million in cap room.

Bergstrom saw action in 15 games last season, but only played three snaps on offense as the Texans went with Greg Mancz at center after second-round pick Nick Martin went on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Bergstrom played in 25 games for the Raiders between 2012 and 2015 and made four starts.

Martin is expected back this season to compete with Mancz for the starting job, making Bergstrom an expendable part in Houston.