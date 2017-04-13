Titans to release Jason McCourty

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

The likelihood of the Titans taking a cornerback early in the 2017 draft may be growing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will release cornerback Jason McCourty. McCourty, a sixth-round pick in 2009, was the longest-tenured member of the team and said farewell to fans in Nashville in a social media message.

McCourty played 14 games for the Titans last season and had 69 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions. He missed the final two games of the year with a shoulder injury and missed 12 games in 2015 due to a groin injury that required a pair of surgeries.

The Titans have visited with a number of cornerbacks during the pre-draft process, including the Ohio State tandem of Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley. Both are projected to be first-round picks and the Titans have a pair of selections in the first round that could be put toward an addition to the secondary.

McCourty’s future will likely include a shot with another team before the start of the 2017 season. He and his twin brother Devin have talked about wanting to play together in the past, something that could happen if the Patriots decide to double down on McCourtys this year.