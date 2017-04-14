Blandino is expected to land at CBS

If at first you don’t succeed, something something Mike Carey wasn’t very good on television.
After a year with no answer to FOX’s Mike Pereira following the failed Carey experiment, CBS is expected to hire NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino, per multiple media sources with knowledge of the situation.
Blandino, unlike Carey, has extensive experience explaining NFL rules and their application extemporaneously. Carey was very effective reciting simple, plain messages like “holding . . . number 55 . . . offense . . . 10-yard penalty . . . still first down,” but he struggled to explain NFL rules and to evaluate replay decisions persuasively and authoritatively.
With Blandino, CBS gets the guy who has been communicating directly with the on-site referee during all replay reviews over the past several years. So he knows how to quickly assess the visual evidence and, in turn, how to explain what he sees.
The belief in league circles is that Blandino will be making as much or more money at CBS, with far fewer responsibilities and organizational headaches and dynamics. He’ll no longer have to worry about supervising officials, hearing from unhappy owners, explaining himself to the Commissioner, or otherwise doing anything but focusing on helping the audience understand the available visual evidence after a play that is being reviewed.
UPDATE 11:11 a.m. ET: Despite multiple reports that Blandino is heading to CBS, CBS denies it.
Will he start using his own judgment or will he keep being a tool for the League? I guess we’ll find out.
If Tony Romo really wants to impress me, he’ll get Dean Blandino to admit that yes, Dez Bryant did catch a touchdown.
another reason to use the MUTE button..
This guy is terrible.
Perreira actually is one of the better refs/ex-refs, he usually provides a solid common sense interpretation of the rules.
Clowndino contorts himself to say the refs are always right. I don’t know if he really is that foolish, or if he is just following the dictakt of commander goddell.
Here’s what I’m not following… He already had a lot of media exposure in his NFL job. And how much does a rules/replay consultant earn for a few minutes of air-time a week? Can it really be more than a top NFL executive makes? The real story here is what happened to make him want to leave the NFL.