CBS claims it’s not “having discussions” with Dean Blandino

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

Well, this is getting interesting.

Amid multiple reports (both from PFT and ESPN) that CBS will hire NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino to serve as the network’s new rules analyst, CBS says otherwise.

“We are not looking to fill the rules analyst position, and we are not having discussions with Dean Blandino,” the network told John Ourand of SportsBusiness Journal.

It’s not a flat, blanket, not-now-not-ever denial. Given that Blandino will remain with the NFL through the end of May, CBS possibly is treading lightly to avoid any potential complications or conflicts of interest, waiting for him to wiggle free officially and clearly before making the move.

Look at it this way: If PFT (NBC) is reporting CBS and ESPN is reporting CBS and FOX has Mike Pereira, the only other network that could be looking for a rules analyst would be NFL Network. And it’s safe to say Blandino isn’t leaving the league office to go to work at the league-owned network.