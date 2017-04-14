Chris Christie rips Giants, Eli Manning over fake memorabilia lawsuit

Whether the Giants and Eli Manning defrauded memorabilia collectors will be determined in a court of law. But the governor of the state the Giants play in thinks they did it.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ripped Manning and the Giants today on WFAN, calling Manning a “liar” after an email surfaced that seemed to suggest Manning asked the Giants’ equipment manager for two helmets that could be passed off as game-worn, even though they weren’t.
“He got caught,” Christie said of Manning, via NJ.com.
Christie compared Eli unfavorably to his big brother.
“Could you ever imagine Peyton being involved in this?” Christie asked. “No, definitely not. Peyton’s smarter.”
Christie, a former prosecutor, said he doesn’t think Manning will face criminal charges. But he does think Manning and the Giants need to be ready to lose the civil lawsuit that is scheduled to begin in September.
“The Giants participated in this as well, so John Mara’s going to have to open the checkbook,” Christie said. “Now there’s all kinds of ramifications for the Giants as a brand. Are they a lying cheating franchise?”
Christie has only nine months remaining in his second and final term as governor. He is reportedly considering going into sports talk radio after his political career ends, and he has already figured out how to make comments that turn into headlines.
Well he knows fake being a fake governor.
Isn’t it sad when disgraced politicians are welcome in the NFL?!?
At least Christie speaks up and says what’s on his mind instead of bending over and grabbing ankles like Obama did for 8 years.
“He got caught,” Christie said of Manning, via NJ.com.”
“Christie, a former prosecutor, said he doesn’t think Manning will face criminal charges. But he does think Manning and the Giants need to be ready to lose the civil lawsuit that is scheduled to begin in September.”
Hey Govna, sounds a lotlike bridgegate, doesn’t it?
Roger, I assume we’ll see a 4 game suspension, the lost of first and fourth round picks and a one million dollar fine?
That’s what Brady and the Pats got for being “generally aware” of something even though science shows why footballs deflate. Speaking of which, any update to that 2015 PSI study?
LOL, such a fraud. His silence says it all.
So does this mean that the Giants lose those two Superbowl victory’s over NE and the Patriots now have 7???
If you lend any credibility to anything that man says, I have several backed up roads in New Jersey to sell you.
Anyone getting ripped by Christie must be doing something right.
Not as bad as shutting down a bridge to the beach in the summer, what a loser.
Manning may be a liar, but Christie belongs in prison.
Isn’t Christie in prison yet?
Pound for pound, best governor since William Howard Taft was the governor of the Phillipines.
Dude has been such a successful governor that he is now considering going into sports talk radio. That pretty well sums up his political career right there
Wow, that seems like pretty irresponsible comments from the Governor just based off that email. One wonders if it’s because he’s a huge Cowboy’s fan and has spent time in the owners box with Jerry Jones.
Manning needs a couple aids to take the fall.
He’s not as smart as Peyton or Christe.
The bloated POS would do well in sports talk radio. People would tune in. It’s a testament to how far our society has sunk.
Giants Lie AND Cheat.
The New York Injury Fakers
Integrity*
What could be more Blatant that faking injuries in the middle a the oppositions’ momentum building drive with a hurry-up offense?
Talk about an unfair advantage. Still have never seen anything like it again. It is a plain to see as watching a youtube video.
Tainted* Giants*
How do the good people of New Jersey tolerate this windbag? From everything to the bridge scandal to being a rabid Cowboys fan. What an oddity.
Eli might or might not be complicit. But trained prosecutors don’t normally bleat about someone’s guilt before knowing the facts of the case, call them a “liar,” and demean them through family comparisons. Classy.
Does Christie even hear what he is saying?
Haha, the mastermind of bridgegate is calling someone out for being devious. No one cares what you think fat man.