Dean Blandino leaving league to work in television

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

Dean Blandino will still be watching video of replays this fall. He just won’t be doing it for the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league’s vice president of officiating is leaving the league to take a job with a television network.

That’s a significant shakeup for the league at a time when centralized replay review is coming online and they’re trying to improve the consistency (and quality) of the on-field product.

Blandino has been in charge of officiating for the league since 2013. It’s unclear which network he’s working for, but Blandino has a bit of presence, and he’ll have to be better than former official Mike Carey was for CBS.