Dean Blandino leaving league to work in television

Dean Blandino will still be watching video of replays this fall. He just won’t be doing it for the NFL.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league’s vice president of officiating is leaving the league to take a job with a television network.
That’s a significant shakeup for the league at a time when centralized replay review is coming online and they’re trying to improve the consistency (and quality) of the on-field product.
Blandino has been in charge of officiating for the league since 2013. It’s unclear which network he’s working for, but Blandino has a bit of presence, and he’ll have to be better than former official Mike Carey was for CBS.
I'm sure this has nothing to do with the new Centralized replay system…
I would think that likeability has a lot to do with the success of a television guy. Blandino had no likeability when he was schilling for the league. He's young and seemed to have some personality, but he was just super unlikable on camera.
I saw the piece Katie Nolan did with Blandino for NFL Network on the "what is a catch?" debacle and he was actually quite good. One of the things I didn't know was that he used to be a standup comedian and so he is comfortable in front of a camera. He even did a bit of schtick in the piece. Sounds like a good fit. Best of luck, on CBS I presume.
