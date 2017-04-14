FOX could be cornering the rules analyst market

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

A topsy-turvy, upside-down Friday morning has taken another stunning turn.

PFT has learned the NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino likely will land with FOX. If the deal is finalized, Blandino would be teamed up with fellow former V.P. of officiating Mike Pereira.

With Pereira recently traveling to various game sites, the added expert would allow one to work from the studio and one to work from the road. Also, both would be used for the network’s college football broadcasts.

Basically, FOX would be cornering the market on rules analysts.

Earlier today, both PFT and ESPN reported that CBS was the likely destination for Blandino. CBS denied it, and indeed those reports were erroneous. We apologize for our error.