Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 7:24 AM EDT

The Bills need to have everyone on board with coach Sean McDermott.

Western Michigan G Taylor Moton visited the Dolphins.

S Patrick Chung hopes for another successful season in the Patriots secondary.

Will the Jets make a trade involving DL Sheldon Richardson?

If the Ravens are looking for a wide receiver in the first round, Western Michigan’s Corey Davis could be the pick.

The Bengals will unveil a special logo for their 50th season.

Browns FB Danny Vitale has set big goals for 2017.

Joe Greene was among the members of the Steelers family remembering the late Dan Rooney on Thursday.

The Texans have taken a look at Appalachian State RB Marcus Cox.

A look at the deal the Colts struck with DT Johnathan Hankins.

K Josh Scobee looked back on his career with the Jaguars.

Titans TE Delanie Walker was on a USO tour at a base in Kuwait when the U.S. launched an air strike in Syria.

Will the Broncos take a linebacker in the draft?

The Chiefs looked at Connor Harris as a fullback, but he played linebacker at Lindenwood.

LB Bruce Irvin is a big fan of the Raiders acquiring RB Marshawn Lynch.

How will the Chargers running backs stack up behind Melvin Gordon?

Catching up on the latest draft prospects to visit the Cowboys.

A look at the Giants defensive line with DT Johnathan Hankins moving on to Indianapolis.

A call for the Eagles to consider signing CB Jason McCourty.

Where does safety rank on the list of Redskins draft priorities?

Illinois State OL Cameron Lee spent time with the Bears.

The Lions have new uniforms, but TE Eric Ebron likes what the Seahawks wear.

Would Michigan S Jabrill Peppers fit the Packers defense?

Catching up with Vikings CB Terence Newman.

Eric Mangini thinks the Falcons would be a good spot for CB Richard Sherman if he leaves the Seahawks.

A mock draft for the Panthers that is heavy on offense.

An argument that linebacker should be a priority for the Saints in the draft.

Buccaneers WR Louis Murphy made headlines for the wrong reason this week.

The Cardinals have a history with undrafted quarterbacks.

The Rams have several players coming up for contract extensions.

It is shaping up to be a pivotal year for 49ers RB Carlos Hyde.

Could Washington CB Kevin King make a short trip to join the Seahawks?