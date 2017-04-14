Funeral arrangements set for Dan Rooney

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

Steelers chairman and Ambassador Dan Rooney passed away on Thursday, at the age of 84. A public viewing will occur at Heinz Field on Monday, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET at the PNC Champions Club, via the Associated Press.

The funeral mass will occur the next day, at 11:00 a.m. ET at St. Paul Cathedral in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Duquesne University or to the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Universally revered throughout the league, Mr. Rooney became synonymous with the Steelers, Pittsburgh, and the NFL. Few have meant more to the team, the city, or the league over the last 50 years.