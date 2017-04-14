Garrett Bolles meets with Bengals and Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

The Bengals drafted a pair of offensive tackles in the first two rounds of the 2015 draft and they are spending time on Friday with one of the top tackle prospects in this year’s draft class.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the Bengals are meeting with Utah tackle Garrett Bolles. Bolles is one of the 22 players expected to attend the draft later this month.

In addition to the 2015 draft picks — Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher — the Bengals also re-signed Andre Smith as a free agent, but he’s expected to play guard in his second tour in Cincinnati. That could change, of course, and the addition of Bolles or any other tackle would signal that the team hasn’t settled on a new alignment in the wake of losing left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler as free agents.

Caplan reports that Bolles also met with the Bills on Thursday. They are set with Cordy Glenn at left tackle, but Bolles could give them an upgrade on their current right tackle options.