Jerraud Powers announces retirement

After eight seasons in the NFL, cornerback Jerraud Powers announced his retirement on Thursday.

In a lengthy instagram post, Powers said that he still believes he can play at a high level. However, he said “mentally, I’m ready for the next chapter of my life.”

“The game of football changed my life forever and happy to forever be a part of the greatest fraternity in the world,” Powers wrote. “Football has been a part of my life since the age of 6 and it’s been great.”

Powers was a third round selection of the Indianapolis Colts in 2009 and played four seasons with the team. He spent the next three years with the Arizona Cardinals before playing last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Powers appeared in 100 games over his eight seasons in the NFL and started 88 games over that span. He recorded 13 total interceptions with a career-high three coming in 2014 with the Cardinals. He also had three sacks, 74 passes defended and three forced fumbles in his career.