Joe Vitt gets a job, and a family reunion, in Miami

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Joe Vitt is back in the NFL, and the nepotism train that drives the coaching business keeps chugging right along.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the longtime Saints assistant has joined the Dolphins as a consultant.

The interview process likely went smoothly, since Dolphins coach Adam Gase is his son-in-law. Such family bonds on coaching staffs are far from rare, though it’s usually the kids or shiftless brothers who get jobs.

The 62-year-old Vitt actually started working for Gase and the Dolphins earlier this spring on football research.

And while the relationship greased the skids, it’s not as if Vitt isn’t qualified. He’s been working in the NFL since 1979, and has coached for seven teams. He’s been an interim head coach three seasons, with the Rams and twice with the Saints. He served a six-game suspension in 2012 for his part in the Saints’ “Bountygate” incident.

He’s also a tough old bird, as he chased some burglars off his lawn in 2015, suffering a torn Achilles in the process.