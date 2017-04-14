Joe Vitt gets a job, and a family reunion, in Miami

Joe Vitt is back in the NFL, and the nepotism train that drives the coaching business keeps chugging right along.
According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the longtime Saints assistant has joined the Dolphins as a consultant.
The interview process likely went smoothly, since Dolphins coach Adam Gase is his son-in-law. Such family bonds on coaching staffs are far from rare, though it’s usually the kids or shiftless brothers who get jobs.
The 62-year-old Vitt actually started working for Gase and the Dolphins earlier this spring on football research.
And while the relationship greased the skids, it’s not as if Vitt isn’t qualified. He’s been working in the NFL since 1979, and has coached for seven teams. He’s been an interim head coach three seasons, with the Rams and twice with the Saints. He served a six-game suspension in 2012 for his part in the Saints’ “Bountygate” incident.
He’s also a tough old bird, as he chased some burglars off his lawn in 2015, suffering a torn Achilles in the process.
Great!! He’ll be able to make sure that mediocrity the Dolphins keep working so hard at……..continues.
Vitt apparently has a tough time developing LBs
He may have been around since 1979 and he may be a tough old bird, but neither of those things make him a good coach. Saints linebackers were terrible for years and that’s not all due to limited talent. The Patriots have had a lot of physically limited players for years and their coaching overcomes it. But good for Vitt in that he’s had friends and relatives keeping him around this long.
You don’t stay coaching in the NFL for that long if you don’t know your stuff. I have zero problem with this hire. #FINSUP
“Such family bonds on coaching staffs are far from rare, though it’s usually the kids or shiftless brothers who get jobs.”
Referring to the Ryan brothers?
ebr362 says:
Apr 14, 2017 9:43 AM
Rob Ryan agrees