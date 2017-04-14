Jury finds Aaron Hernandez not guilty in double-murder trial

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

The jury in former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial returned its verdict on Friday afternoon after six days of deliberations.

Hernandez was found not guilty of murdering either Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado and was also found not guilty of witness intimadation charges. Hernandez was accused of killing both men in a drive-by shooting after an incident at a club on July 16, 2012 and of shooting Bradley, who was a chief witness for the prosecution, in the head seven months later.

Hernandez’s attorneys argued that Bradley, who is serving time in Connecticut for an unrelated shooting, shot the two men over a drug deal.

Hernandez was previously convicted in April 2015 on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. He has been sentenced to life in prison as a result of that conviction.