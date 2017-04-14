Leonard Fournette visiting Saints Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The Saints are hosting their annual pro day for local draft prospects on Friday, which means several LSU players are at the team’s facility.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that running back Leonard Fournette is part of the group taking part. Teams are permitted to work out local prospects at their facility, although Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Fournette is not working out.

Given the tape available of his college exploits and his participation in drills at both the Scouting Combine and LSU’s pro day, that’s not a big surprise. Nor is the Saints’ interest given their recent meeting with Adrian Peterson and past visits with running back prospects Joe Mixon and Kareem Hunt.

Of more intrigue is whether Fournette will still be available when the Saints’ No. 11 pick comes up in the first round and whether the team would go for an offensive player given their need to improve on defense.