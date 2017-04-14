Lions say the right things about Matthew Stafford contract talks

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT

The Lions unveiled their new uniforms yesterday, and they sound at least a little optimistic that quarterback Matthew Stafford’s going to be wearing them for some time to come.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn was short on specifics but hopeful in tone.

“It’s interesting when we’re sitting down in draft meetings the last couple weeks and we go through every position no matter if we need one or not,” Quinn said. “And you look across the country and there’s really a lack of quarterbacks when you look at across the NFL and college football. So I think we’re fortunate situation to have Matthew as a member of our team and we’re hoping to make that a long-term thing.”

They started talking last month at the Scouting Combine, but it could be another few months before anything is finished. He’s entering the final season of the extension he signed in 2013, and this contract could push the limits for quarterback deals close to the $25 million a year range.

“It’s not done yet,” Quinn said. “We’re in the very early stages of talking to Matthew and his representatives. Matthew’s a quarterback that I want here and he’s a quarterback that Coach [Jim] Caldwell wants here, so we’re in the early stages. It takes two sides to do a deal and we’re working towards that.”

It’s at least more cordial so far than what’s happened with Washington at Kirk Cousins, though Stafford has a much longer record of sustained positive results.