Marshawn Lynch strikes a deal with the Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Marshawn Lynch is one step closer to playing for his hometown team.

According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, the veteran running back has agreed to a new contract with the Raiders, which sets the stage for him to be traded from the Seahawks.

That part of it shouldn’t be hard, as General Managers John Schneider and Reggie McKenzie have a good enough relationship to make that part of the deal little more than a formality. They worked together with the Packers before ascending to their current posts, and the compensation shouldn’t be all that much.

The Seahawks don’t want Lynch on their books, and the Raiders seem to have figured out a way to make the money work on their end.