Marshawn Lynch strikes a deal with the Raiders

Marshawn Lynch is one step closer to playing for his hometown team.
According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, the veteran running back has agreed to a new contract with the Raiders, which sets the stage for him to be traded from the Seahawks.
That part of it shouldn’t be hard, as General Managers John Schneider and Reggie McKenzie have a good enough relationship to make that part of the deal little more than a formality. They worked together with the Packers before ascending to their current posts, and the compensation shouldn’t be all that much.
The Seahawks don’t want Lynch on their books, and the Raiders seem to have figured out a way to make the money work on their end.
They deserve each other – and losing in the playoffs (if they even make it).
Marshawn is a football legend. On the field, in the locker room, with the microphone shoved in his face, and in the community. He’s a straight up legend. One of my favorite players of all time.
BOOM!!! I bet Del Rio is already planning to hand it off to Beastmode at the 1 yard line.
Should be interesting — begs the question — why Lynch and not Adrian Peterson?
Beast Mode!!!! Bring the chip home to the real Land!!!!
I had my Sapp 99 jersey turn into Smith so far its looking bad, I hope my Woodson into Lynch turn out to be a smart move!!!
As long as he isn’t a cancer in the locker room…. BEAST MODE!
RAIDER NATION BABY!
5th rounder
Not sure how I feel about his move. I think he will be really good, but will he be worth the headaches?
Sherman’s next. The o line for Seattle is a lot like their franchise; a joke, chancellor and Jimmy “bust” Graham will be gone next year. Seattle, your window is closed. All you little precious “12’s” can go back to rooting for Dallas, New York, or whoever you rooted for before 2012. Seattle is done.
Seahawks asked for the Five million signing bonus money owed and a future draft pick based on performance, no higher than third round.
Thumbs up if you think he will play 8 games or more..
Thumbs down if you think he will play less than 8 games
A rusty, north of 30 rb. Wow. 30-50 Toadman McKenzie is getting desperate to keep seats in the seats. Good luck with him.
I still recall the good ol days when Nayshun claimed that Tyrone Wheatley/Whatley was better than Jim Brown. Memba that?