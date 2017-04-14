 Skip to content

Marshawn Lynch strikes a deal with the Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is one step closer to playing for his hometown team.

According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, the veteran running back has agreed to a new contract with the Raiders, which sets the stage for him to be traded from the Seahawks.

That part of it shouldn’t be hard, as General Managers John Schneider and Reggie McKenzie have a good enough relationship to make that part of the deal little more than a formality. They worked together with the Packers before ascending to their current posts, and the compensation shouldn’t be all that much.

The Seahawks don’t want Lynch on their books, and the Raiders seem to have figured out a way to make the money work on their end.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Marshawn Lynch strikes a deal with the Raiders”
  1. thrifty says: Apr 14, 2017 3:52 PM

    They deserve each other – and losing in the playoffs (if they even make it).

  2. losangelesbillsofbuffalo says: Apr 14, 2017 3:56 PM

    Marshawn is a football legend. On the field, in the locker room, with the microphone shoved in his face, and in the community. He’s a straight up legend. One of my favorite players of all time.

  3. raiderfanwithclass says: Apr 14, 2017 3:57 PM

    BOOM!!! I bet Del Rio is already planning to hand it off to Beastmode at the 1 yard line.

  4. jimmysee says: Apr 14, 2017 3:57 PM

    Should be interesting — begs the question — why Lynch and not Adrian Peterson?

  5. demolition510 says: Apr 14, 2017 3:58 PM

    Beast Mode!!!! Bring the chip home to the real Land!!!!

  6. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: Apr 14, 2017 3:58 PM

    I had my Sapp 99 jersey turn into Smith so far its looking bad, I hope my Woodson into Lynch turn out to be a smart move!!!

  7. SouthTexasRaider says: Apr 14, 2017 3:59 PM

    As long as he isn’t a cancer in the locker room…. BEAST MODE!
    RAIDER NATION BABY!

  8. pftpoetneedstogetsome says: Apr 14, 2017 4:00 PM

    5th rounder

  9. Raider Jon says: Apr 14, 2017 4:01 PM

    Not sure how I feel about his move. I think he will be really good, but will he be worth the headaches?

  10. niners816 says: Apr 14, 2017 4:01 PM

    Sherman’s next. The o line for Seattle is a lot like their franchise; a joke, chancellor and Jimmy “bust” Graham will be gone next year. Seattle, your window is closed. All you little precious “12’s” can go back to rooting for Dallas, New York, or whoever you rooted for before 2012. Seattle is done.

  11. chawk12thman says: Apr 14, 2017 4:02 PM

    Seahawks asked for the Five million signing bonus money owed and a future draft pick based on performance, no higher than third round.

  12. rocoop says: Apr 14, 2017 4:02 PM

    Thumbs up if you think he will play 8 games or more..

    Thumbs down if you think he will play less than 8 games

  13. skankmeat says: Apr 14, 2017 4:03 PM

    A rusty, north of 30 rb. Wow. 30-50 Toadman McKenzie is getting desperate to keep seats in the seats. Good luck with him.

    I still recall the good ol days when Nayshun claimed that Tyrone Wheatley/Whatley was better than Jim Brown. Memba that?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!