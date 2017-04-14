Marshawn Lynch: When s–t gets real, I’ll tell you

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

On Friday afternoon, Michael Silver of NFL Media reported that the Raiders had agreed to the terms of a reworked contract with running back Marshawn Lynch to set the stage for Lynch’s return to the NFL and departure from the Seahawks.

Word that an agreement isn’t quite in place yet has followed that report. Silver’s colleague Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com both reported that there has not been an agreement, although both also indicated that there’s optimism one will be reached. Silver has also added an update to his earlier reporting to call the situation “fluid and ongoing.”

Lynch also weighed in on where things stand and appeared to confirm that any talks are still ongoing.

“If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don’t kno me that’s a fun fact for ya… when s–t get REAL I’ll let you kno!!!!” Lynch wrote on Twitter.

When and if an agreement is reached, the Seahawks and Raiders still need to agree on a trade for Lynch’s rights. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said he expected talks on that front to go smoothly, but a final resolution doesn’t look imminent right now.