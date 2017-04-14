 Skip to content

Marshawn Lynch: When s–t gets real, I’ll tell you

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
AP

On Friday afternoon, Michael Silver of NFL Media reported that the Raiders had agreed to the terms of a reworked contract with running back Marshawn Lynch to set the stage for Lynch’s return to the NFL and departure from the Seahawks.

Word that an agreement isn’t quite in place yet has followed that report. Silver’s colleague Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com both reported that there has not been an agreement, although both also indicated that there’s optimism one will be reached. Silver has also added an update to his earlier reporting to call the situation “fluid and ongoing.”

Lynch also weighed in on where things stand and appeared to confirm that any talks are still ongoing.

“If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don’t kno me that’s a fun fact for ya… when s–t get REAL I’ll let you kno!!!!” Lynch wrote on Twitter.

When and if an agreement is reached, the Seahawks and Raiders still need to agree on a trade for Lynch’s rights. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said he expected talks on that front to go smoothly, but a final resolution doesn’t look imminent right now.

21 Responses to “Marshawn Lynch: When s–t gets real, I’ll tell you”
  1. noose18 says: Apr 14, 2017 5:43 PM

    We’re all on pins and needles.

  2. jhevener says: Apr 14, 2017 5:43 PM

    when keepin it real goes wrong…

  3. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 14, 2017 5:45 PM

    marshawn lynch, antonia brown, and le’veon bell push me towards being a futbol fan.

  4. Slow Joe (Bucs fan) says: Apr 14, 2017 5:46 PM

    We all realize that Lynch was pretty much done the last season he played and has taken an entire year off, right?

  5. raidercode says: Apr 14, 2017 5:48 PM

    eloquent..

  6. flipola says: Apr 14, 2017 5:48 PM

    You know, I really appreciate his bluntness. He vaguely reminds me of #MyPresident

  7. dickbuttkiss says: Apr 14, 2017 5:49 PM

    Marshawn Lynch’s adventures on the Cal-Berkeley campus would have been the greatest reality TV show of all time.

  8. r8dernation says: Apr 14, 2017 5:49 PM

    I know one thing. When the Raiders are on the 1 yard line with a SB win on the line, Beastmode is going to get the ball, every single time. And dat you kno!

  9. j huber says: Apr 14, 2017 5:53 PM

    Hawks should trade Marshawn for rookie QB Connor Cook, and a high draft pick

  10. redsea1111 says: Apr 14, 2017 5:54 PM

    Tweeting about it only brings more attention to your “business” and to yourself.

    You say you like your privacy? Don’t broadcast yourself on social media.

  11. DitkasHair says: Apr 14, 2017 5:57 PM

    Well thanks for that … now for the next Skittles King comment in the Comics section come Sunday.

  12. jason9696 says: Apr 14, 2017 5:58 PM

    r8dernation says:
    Apr 14, 2017 5:49 PM
    I know one thing. When the Raiders are on the 1 yard line with a SB win on the line, Beastmode is going to get the ball, every single time. And dat you kno!

    ————————————————-

    Marshawn Lynch is only going to be playing another year or two I highly doubt the Raiders will be going to the Super Bowl in that time.

  13. GenXJay says: Apr 14, 2017 6:00 PM

    Like, when it got real for a kid with a cellphone? That real?

  14. doctorrustbelt says: Apr 14, 2017 6:01 PM

    Yeah… marshawn lynch reminds me of donald trump, too.

    14 on the Wonderlic.

  15. redlikethepig says: Apr 14, 2017 6:03 PM

    Look at me … look at me !!!!!

  16. mackcarrington says: Apr 14, 2017 6:03 PM

    Twitter allows people the opportunity to wallow in their illiteracy.

  17. badmoonrison says: Apr 14, 2017 6:06 PM

    The defenses of DEN, KC and LA/SD just dropped about 5 spots each in the rankings. Dont cry, Andy!

  18. raiderinva says: Apr 14, 2017 6:08 PM

    This is exactly what the Raiders don’t need in the media or the locker room.

  19. manderson4150 says: Apr 14, 2017 6:17 PM

    Class, all class……

  20. alfredogarciashead says: Apr 14, 2017 6:18 PM

    Marshawn should have his own reality show.

  21. fanfrommontreal says: Apr 14, 2017 6:26 PM

    Is he talking Ebonics?

