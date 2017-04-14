Marshawn Lynch: When s–t gets real, I’ll tell you

On Friday afternoon, Michael Silver of NFL Media reported that the Raiders had agreed to the terms of a reworked contract with running back Marshawn Lynch to set the stage for Lynch’s return to the NFL and departure from the Seahawks.
Word that an agreement isn’t quite in place yet has followed that report. Silver’s colleague Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com both reported that there has not been an agreement, although both also indicated that there’s optimism one will be reached. Silver has also added an update to his earlier reporting to call the situation “fluid and ongoing.”
Lynch also weighed in on where things stand and appeared to confirm that any talks are still ongoing.
“If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don’t kno me that’s a fun fact for ya… when s–t get REAL I’ll let you kno!!!!” Lynch wrote on Twitter.
When and if an agreement is reached, the Seahawks and Raiders still need to agree on a trade for Lynch’s rights. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said he expected talks on that front to go smoothly, but a final resolution doesn’t look imminent right now.
We’re all on pins and needles.
when keepin it real goes wrong…
marshawn lynch, antonia brown, and le’veon bell push me towards being a futbol fan.
We all realize that Lynch was pretty much done the last season he played and has taken an entire year off, right?
eloquent..
You know, I really appreciate his bluntness. He vaguely reminds me of #MyPresident
Marshawn Lynch’s adventures on the Cal-Berkeley campus would have been the greatest reality TV show of all time.
I know one thing. When the Raiders are on the 1 yard line with a SB win on the line, Beastmode is going to get the ball, every single time. And dat you kno!
Hawks should trade Marshawn for rookie QB Connor Cook, and a high draft pick
Tweeting about it only brings more attention to your “business” and to yourself.
You say you like your privacy? Don’t broadcast yourself on social media.
Well thanks for that … now for the next Skittles King comment in the Comics section come Sunday.
r8dernation says:
Apr 14, 2017 5:49 PM
Marshawn Lynch is only going to be playing another year or two I highly doubt the Raiders will be going to the Super Bowl in that time.
Like, when it got real for a kid with a cellphone? That real?
Yeah… marshawn lynch reminds me of donald trump, too.
14 on the Wonderlic.
Look at me … look at me !!!!!
Twitter allows people the opportunity to wallow in their illiteracy.
The defenses of DEN, KC and LA/SD just dropped about 5 spots each in the rankings. Dont cry, Andy!
This is exactly what the Raiders don’t need in the media or the locker room.
Class, all class……
Marshawn should have his own reality show.
