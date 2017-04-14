NFL already has begun the search for Blandino’s successor

“Dean Blandino has informed me that he will be leaving the NFL to pursue other opportunities.”
That’s the opening line of the Friday memo sent by NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent to all NFL chief executives, team presidents, General Managers, and head coaches, a copy of which PFT has obtained.
Blandino will remain with the league until “at least the end of May,” and Vincent said the “search for [Blandino’s] successor is underway.” Vincent adds that “several outstanding candidates already express[ed] their interest,” which strongly implies that this isn’t something that just happened out of the blue.
The league has a handful of possible approaches for replacing Blandino. First, it could elevate Blandino’s current No. 2: officiating supervisor Al Riveron, a former referee. Second, the league could promote someone else from the officiating department. Third, the league could elevate someone from its small army of game officials.
The last time an established V.P. of officiating left the league office, the NFL promoted game official Carl Johnson to succeed Mike Pereira. That move lasted two years, with Johnson returning to a game crew and Blandino taking over.
The league also could split the job up, hiring someone to run the officiating department and someone else to serve as the person who oversees replay review and communicates the rules decisions to the public. As the importance of the replay function grows, it could make sense to allow that person to focus only on the rules and the proper interpretation and application thereof, with someone else responsible for ensuring that the game officials are properly supervised, graded, and scrutinized.
Regardless, the job has never been more important than it will be in 2017, with the head of officiating for the first time having final say over all replay decisions. It’s plenty of power, and responsibility, for whoever lands in that position.
Give me a call. I ain’t got nuthin better to do.
How did a kids game become so complicated?
So Blandino will get the opportunity to show in real time his excellent interpretation of the rules and how to get correct rulings on the field. Yet folds like a cheap suit when the time comes. Tells me he lacks the skill, knowledge, and ability. He should probably be a professor or a congressman.
The position of “Head of Officiating” should require actual officiating experience.
NFL VP of Officiating replacement power rankings
5. Ed Hochuli
4. Mike Carey
3. Jerome Bogar
2. Any 2013 NFL replacement referee
1. A wooden cigar store Indian
Troy only hires minorities, so Riveron would be a good fit.
Most of Vincent’s hires have been fired multiple times (Fields, Graves, Northcutt, etc.) so that would be a reason not to hire Riveron.
Troy is also determined to hire women. Since he has hired so many people with ZERO experience at most of the positions, it will probably be a woman that has zero officiating knowledge.
“…and someone else to serve as the person who oversees replay review and communicates the rules decisions to the public.”
Since they are trying to speed things up we can cross Hochuli off the list
Idk who they’re gonna replace him with but I can guarantee they’ll do a better job
As with every other opening since Dirty Roger took over, only failed executives of the NY Jets will be considered for this role.
The Jets may have a chance to go 8 & 8 after all!
The problem is still Goodell. He thinks he can appease by firing awful underlings, but until they cut off the head (Goodell), the next clown they bring in there will still be a clown.
Check Roger’s butt, who’s ever nose is closest gets the job
If he was leaving totally on his own accord the exit announcement would have been timed with the network announcing he was joining them for a nice smooth transition. But that hasn’t happened. Why would he tell the NFL he was leaving without having the network job totally locked in? Something is off.
Where do I send my resume?
So my money is on it going to a Jet or a Giant. Whats the Vegas line opening at?
Don’t get Mike Carey.
“The officials were technically right despite all visual evidence pointing to the contrary.” – My audition.
The job always seemed a little too big for Blandino and he seemed like a self promoter.