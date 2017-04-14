 Skip to content

NFL already has begun the search for Blandino’s successor

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Dean Blandino has informed me that he will be leaving the NFL to pursue other opportunities.”

That’s the opening line of the Friday memo sent by NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent to all NFL chief executives, team presidents, General Managers, and head coaches, a copy of which PFT has obtained.

Blandino will remain with the league until “at least the end of May,” and Vincent said the “search for [Blandino’s] successor is underway.” Vincent adds that “several outstanding candidates already express[ed] their interest,” which strongly implies that this isn’t something that just happened out of the blue.

The league has a handful of possible approaches for replacing Blandino. First, it could elevate Blandino’s current No. 2: officiating supervisor Al Riveron, a former referee. Second, the league could promote someone else from the officiating department. Third, the league could elevate someone from its small army of game officials.

The last time an established V.P. of officiating left the league office, the NFL promoted game official Carl Johnson to succeed Mike Pereira. That move lasted two years, with Johnson returning to a game crew and Blandino taking over.

The league also could split the job up, hiring someone to run the officiating department and someone else to serve as the person who oversees replay review and communicates the rules decisions to the public. As the importance of the replay function grows, it could make sense to allow that person to focus only on the rules and the proper interpretation and application thereof, with someone else responsible for ensuring that the game officials are properly supervised, graded, and scrutinized.

Regardless, the job has never been more important than it will be in 2017, with the head of officiating for the first time having final say over all replay decisions. It’s plenty of power, and responsibility, for whoever lands in that position.

17 Responses to “NFL already has begun the search for Blandino’s successor”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Apr 14, 2017 12:05 PM

    Give me a call. I ain’t got nuthin better to do.

  2. jimmylikesthat says: Apr 14, 2017 12:08 PM

    How did a kids game become so complicated?

  3. kerrchris65 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:12 PM

    So Blandino will get the opportunity to show in real time his excellent interpretation of the rules and how to get correct rulings on the field. Yet folds like a cheap suit when the time comes. Tells me he lacks the skill, knowledge, and ability. He should probably be a professor or a congressman.

  4. therealraider says: Apr 14, 2017 12:13 PM

    The position of “Head of Officiating” should require actual officiating experience.

  5. upperdecker19 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:13 PM

    NFL VP of Officiating replacement power rankings

    5. Ed Hochuli
    4. Mike Carey
    3. Jerome Bogar
    2. Any 2013 NFL replacement referee
    1. A wooden cigar store Indian

  6. coutre says: Apr 14, 2017 12:14 PM

    Troy only hires minorities, so Riveron would be a good fit.
    Most of Vincent’s hires have been fired multiple times (Fields, Graves, Northcutt, etc.) so that would be a reason not to hire Riveron.
    Troy is also determined to hire women. Since he has hired so many people with ZERO experience at most of the positions, it will probably be a woman that has zero officiating knowledge.

  7. jag1959 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:16 PM

    “…and someone else to serve as the person who oversees replay review and communicates the rules decisions to the public.”

    Since they are trying to speed things up we can cross Hochuli off the list

  8. bmorepositive123 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:16 PM

    Idk who they’re gonna replace him with but I can guarantee they’ll do a better job

  9. sportnik2 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:18 PM

    As with every other opening since Dirty Roger took over, only failed executives of the NY Jets will be considered for this role.

    The Jets may have a chance to go 8 & 8 after all!

  10. tylawspick6 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:23 PM

    The problem is still Goodell. He thinks he can appease by firing awful underlings, but until they cut off the head (Goodell), the next clown they bring in there will still be a clown.

  11. Irsay's Bong says: Apr 14, 2017 12:26 PM

    Check Roger’s butt, who’s ever nose is closest gets the job

  12. mogogo1 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:26 PM

    If he was leaving totally on his own accord the exit announcement would have been timed with the network announcing he was joining them for a nice smooth transition. But that hasn’t happened. Why would he tell the NFL he was leaving without having the network job totally locked in? Something is off.

  13. johnnyblood24 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:33 PM

    Where do I send my resume?

  14. jazzawakens says: Apr 14, 2017 12:33 PM

    So my money is on it going to a Jet or a Giant. Whats the Vegas line opening at?

  15. artvan15 says: Apr 14, 2017 12:33 PM

    Don’t get Mike Carey.

  16. jjpmn says: Apr 14, 2017 12:33 PM

    “The officials were technically right despite all visual evidence pointing to the contrary.” – My audition.

  17. pastabelly says: Apr 14, 2017 12:37 PM

    The job always seemed a little too big for Blandino and he seemed like a self promoter.

