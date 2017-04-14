Nick Marshall suspended four games, third Jet this offseason

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 14, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

The Jets are on a roll this offseason.

The team announced that cornerback Nick Marshall has been suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He’s the third Jets player to be suspended so far this offseason, joining tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (two games for a previous DUI) and wide receiver Jalin Marshall (four games for PEDs).

Marshall played in eight games for the Jets last year, after being signed off the Jaguars practice squad. The former Auburn quarterback converted to defense and made the Jags as an undrafted rookie in 2015.