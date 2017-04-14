Report: Giants have expressed interest in Jared Odrick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins‘ extended stay on the free agent market ended on Thursday when he chose to sign with the Colts rather than accept an offer to re-sign with the Giants.

That left the Colts with a needed addition to their defensive front and left the Giants with a need to plug someone new in their lineup alongside Damon Harrison. A former member of the Jaguars is reportedly on their radar.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants have expressed interest in Jared Odrick, who became a free agent when former Giants coach Tom Coughlin made releasing him one of his first moves as Jacksonville’s head of football operations. Odrick visited the Patriots a short time later, but has remained unsigned.

Raanan reports that Odrick has also heard interest from the Eagles and Seahawks and is likely to wait until after the draft to sign with anyone, although a push from the Giants in the wake of Hankins’ departure could change that timeline. If that doesn’t happen, the Giants could also address the position in the draft rather than go the veteran route.